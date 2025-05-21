EU calls Israeli gunfire around foreign diplomats in Jenin ‘unacceptable’

Israel's threatening gunfire around foreign diplomats at the entrance to a West Bank refugee camp was "unacceptable," the EU foreign policy chief said Wednesday.

"Any threats on diplomats' lives are unacceptable," Kaja Kallas said during a European Union-African Union meeting.

She called on Israel to investigate the incident and to hold those responsible accountable.

On X, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot also expressed "shock" over the incident and demanded a "convincing" explanation from Israel.

"We ask the government of Israel to immediately clarify what happened. The threats against diplomats are unacceptable," Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also wrote on X.

He also said he had instructed the secretary general of Italy's Foreign Ministry to summon the Israeli ambassador to Rome to obtain "official clarification" on the incident.

Israeli forces opened gunfire to intimidate a foreign diplomatic delegation upon its arrival at an entrance to the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian official told Anadolu on Wednesday.

According to official Palestinian news agency Wafa, the delegation included diplomats from Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, the EU, Portugal, China, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Türkiye, Spain, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, Japan, Romania, Mexico, Sri Lanka, Canada, India, Chile, France, and the UK, along with representatives from several other countries.