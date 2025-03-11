 Contact Us
News European Union 'Time of illusions' on European defence is over, says EU chief

'Time of illusions' on European defence is over, says EU chief

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for immediate action to rearm Europe, urging EU lawmakers to support a €150 billion defense fund and enhance the continent's defense capabilities. She emphasized the need for greater self-reliance, highlighting economic benefits and job creation through the initiative.

DPA EUROPEAN UNION
Published March 11,2025
Subscribe
TIME OF ILLUSIONS ON EUROPEAN DEFENCE IS OVER, SAYS EU CHIEF

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen bid for support for her ambition to rearm Europe in an address to EU lawmakers on Tuesday.

"After the end of the Cold War, some believed that Russia could be integrated in Europe's economic and security architecture. Others hoped that we could rely indefinitely on America's full protection," von der Leyen said in the French city of Strasbourg.

"The time of illusions is over now," she said.

"Europe is called to take greater charge of its own defence, not in some distant future, but already today, not with incremental steps, but with the courage that the situation requires. We need a surge in European defence, and we need it now."

European Union leaders last week endorsed plans by the European Commission aiming to mobilize staggering amounts for defence investment.

Von der Leyen hopes that a new €150 billion ($163.5 billion) fund paired with temporarily exempting certain defence investments from the bloc's strict debt and deficit limits and other measures could raise up to €800 billion.

The commission president will need the backing of EU lawmakers for some parts of her plans once the legislative proposals are being scrutinized.

Von der Leyen stressed the investments' "positive spillovers" for the EU's economy and competitiveness in her speech.

"It will include new factories and production lines that will be necessary, creating good jobs right here in Europe," she said, adding that the positive effects will be felt beyond the defence sector.

"Together, we have the size to deter any hostile country. We havethe economic power. And now, finally, we have the political will, too," von der Leyen stated.