EU commissioner expresses solidarity Turkish people on 2nd anniversary of Feb. 6 earthquakes

The EU commissioner for equality, preparedness, and crisis management on Thursday expressed solidarity with the Turkish people on the second anniversary of the devastating Feb. 6, 2023 earthquakes that hit the southern part of the country.

Speaking to Anadolu at the Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) in Brussels, Hadja Lahbib said the bloc will be with the earthquake victims as long as it takes.

Recalling her visit to Türkiye last month, including to the quake-hit region, the commissioner said she witnessed memories of the victims and saw how humanitarian aid brought a positive change on the ground.

The best response to earthquakes is to help earthquake-stricken children have a future, she said.

Eleven Turkish provinces-Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Elazığ, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaraş, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Şanlıurfa-were hit by the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes in February 2023.

The disaster killed more than 53,000 people, injured over 107,000 others, and impacted the lives of more than 14 million people.