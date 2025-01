EU likely to agree extension of sanctions against Russia, Kallas says

Commissioner for Foreign Affairs and Security policy Kaja Kallas speaks to journalists as she arrives at a Foreign Affairs Council at the European Council headquarters, in Brussels on January 27, 2025. (AFP Photo)

EU countries on Monday will likely decide to extend their existing sanctions against Russia, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

"I expect a decision to rollover the sanctions we have," Kallas said before a meeting with EU foreign policy ministers in Brussels.

Earlier this month, Hungary had said it had not yet decided whether to support the rollover of sanctions due at the end of January.