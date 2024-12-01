News European Union Von der Leyen affirms 'door to the EU remains open' for Georgia

In a statement posted on Sunday to X, von der Leyen expressed regret over the Georgian government’s decision to diverge from EU principles. "The door to the EU remains open. The return of Georgia on the EU path is in the hands of the Georgian leadership," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has reaffirmed the European Union's openness to Georgia despite concerns over the country's leadership shifting away from pro-European values as the country enters its fourth night of protests.



In a statement posted on Sunday to X, von der Leyen expressed regret over the Georgian government's decision to diverge from EU principles.



The comments follow days of violent protests that have rocked the country's capital Tbilisi and other cities against the government's pro-Russian course and decision to suspend talks on joining the European Union.



"The door to the EU remains open," she wrote. "The return of Georgia on the EU path is in the hands of the Georgian leadership."



She also emphasized the EU's solidarity with Georgian citizens seeking a European future.



Meanwhile, thousands of protesters gathered again in central Tbilisi on Sunday to continue their anti-government demonstrations, according to Georgian media reports, as a heightened police presence was being mobilized in anticipation of more unrest.











