EUS BORRELL CONDEMNS RUSSIA’S DECISION TO UPDATE ITS NUCLEAR DOCTRINE

The European Union's foreign policy chief condemned Russia's decision to update its nuclear doctrine.

"To talk about nuclear deterrence…is something that we strongly reject. We condemn any reference to the use of nuclear arms," said Josep Borrell, speaking after a meeting of EU defense ministers Tuesday.

He said the changes in Russia's nuclear doctrine were done on purpose on the same date that the war in Ukraine entered its 1,000th day.

"It's clear that the Russia aggression against Ukraine is the biggest threat to European security and stability since the end of the Second World War," he added.

Borrell, whose five-year term is nearing its end, said "the fate of Ukrainians will determine the fate of the European Union."

He highlighted the importance of standing together and supporting Ukraine.

"Russia is getting support from China, North Korea, Iran and others. This is an escalation in deep contrast without any intention to seek peace," he said.

He noted that without this support, Russia would not be able to continue waging war on Ukraine to the same degree.

Asked about the announcement that Russia has updated its nuclear doctrine, reducing the barriers to deploying nuclear weapons in a conflict, Borrell said it is not the first time that Russia has threatened nuclear escalation.

"Any call for nuclear warfare is an irresponsibility. We have to call it the way it is. It is not the first time that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has played the nuclear game ball. He also created food and energy security crises. It is not the first time that he has used everything he can in order to create insecurity-(take) North Korean troops on European soil. But to call for nuclear (weapons), (to) talk about nuclear deterrence is something that we strongly reject. We condemn any reference to the use of nuclear arms," he said.

Earlier Tuesday, Putin signed a decree approving Moscow's updated nuclear doctrine, nearly two months after he announced changes in his address at the Russian Federation Security Council standing conference on nuclear deterrence on Sept. 25.

The new doctrine says Russia could consider using nuclear weapons if it was subject to a conventional missile attack supported by a nuclear power.

The change comes after U.S. President Joe Biden allowed Ukraine to use U.S. long-range missiles to strike deep into Russia.