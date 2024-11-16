 Contact Us
Türkiye declares EU maritime maps ‘null and void’

Türkiye has rejected the EU's Maritime Spatial Planning maps for the Aegean and Mediterranean seas, calling them "null and void" with no legal effect. The Turkish Foreign Ministry criticized the EU's involvement in maritime disputes between sovereign states, asserting it complicates resolution efforts.

Agencies and A News EUROPEAN UNION
Published November 16,2024
Türkiye on Saturday declared the EU's Maritime Spatial Planning maps of the Aegean and Mediterranean seas to be "null and void" with "no legal effect."

"We will not allow the violation of Türkiye's rights with this Planning," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The EU has no authority to comment on maritime disputes between sovereign states. The EU's involvement in such initiatives makes it more difficult to resolve these disputes," the statement added.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry also said unilateral attempts by the EU "undermine the efforts to find a comprehensive, just and durable solution to the interrelated Aegean issues," emphasizing that problems should be solved "on the basis of international law and good neighborliness."

Türkiye has repeatedly stressed that its issues with Greece, its Aegean neighbor, should be handled between the two countries, not through the EU or any third countries.