EU parliament debates Gaza crisis on 1st anniversary of Israeli attacks

The European Parliament convened Monday to mark one year since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

The session was dominated by pro-Israel sentiment, with some members reacting to the absence of any mention of the tens of thousands of Palestinians killed and the Israeli army's attacks on civilians.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell acknowledged Israel's right to self-defense while emphasizing its limitations. He expressed concern over the fading prospects for a cease-fire and the growing risk of a regional conflict.

Borrell highlighted the absence of a political solution as a fundamental issue beyond the ongoing war and shortages of humanitarian aid.

Advocating a two-state solution, he noted its broad international support. He criticized the Israeli government for not backing this "only solution to peace."

Some right-wing members of the European Parliament (MEPs) accused Borrell of equating the Palestinian group Hamas with Israel when he referenced Palestinian casualties, which have surpassed 41,000.

Borrell challenged the notion that all criticism of Israel amounts to anti-Semitism. He urged Israel to pursue peace within its borders, including in occupied territories, to achieve regional stability.

- Netanyahu 'prioritizes power'

Left-wing Belgian MEP Marc Botenga criticized the session's focus on Israeli victims, questioning when the parliament would acknowledge the thousands of Palestinian casualties.

Spanish MEP Estrella Galan Perez called for an arms embargo on Israel, suggesting that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prioritized power over the interests of Israeli victims. Asking how far the European Union is going to let him go, Perez said Netanyahu is the biggest threat to peace on the planet.

Polish Independent MEP Grzegorz Braun strongly criticized the EU's position, accusing it of ignoring inflammatory rhetoric from Israeli officials against Palestinians. He said that Israel should be labeled a terrorist entity.

Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 42,000 people, mostly women, and children, following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.

Exactly one year into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice due to its actions in Gaza.