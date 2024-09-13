EU condemns 'transfer' of Iranian-made ballistic missiles to Russia

The European Union on Friday condemned the alleged transfer of Iranian-made ballistic missiles to Russia.

"This transfer is a direct threat to European security and represents a substantive material escalation from the provision of Iranian UAVs and ammunition, which Russia has used in its illegal war of aggression against Ukraine," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

"Iranian ballistic missiles could now be used to cause further suffering and destruction in Ukraine," it added.

Borrell, on behalf of the EU, stressed that the bloc "has repeatedly strongly cautioned Iran against transfers of ballistic missiles to Russia."

The union also plans new restrictive measures against Iran following this step, "including the designation of individuals and entities involved with Iran's ballistic missile and drone programmes, and in this regard is considering restrictive measures in Iran's aviation sector as well," the statement read.

Tehran has denied the weapons transfers, calling new Western sanctions in this regard "economic terrorism."

















