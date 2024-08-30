EU to bolster military support for Ukraine: Borrell

The EU is set to boost its military support for Ukraine, focusing on expanding its training mission to equip Ukrainian forces more effectively in their ongoing conflict with Russia.

Before the informal meeting of EU defense ministers in Brussels on Friday, Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, said the bloc will discuss how to expand the training of Ukrainian military personnel.

"The goal was to train 60,000, we will increase it," he said.

Borrell highlighted the success of the EU's military training mission, labeling it "the most successful training mission ever done by the EU."

He also mentioned discussions about enhancing coordination with the Ukrainian Armed Forces by potentially opening a coordination cell in Kyiv.

"Sending instructors is not on our agenda. We are discussing the creation of a coordination center in Ukraine, but there is no talk of sending instructors," he added.

This move is expected to streamline the support and aid provided by the EU, making the delivery of military supplies and ammunition more efficient.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, recently expressed concerns over delays in the delivery of promised military supplies, including ammunition.

Borrell acknowledged these concerns and stated that the EU would review its commitments to ensure that Ukraine receives the necessary support to continue its defense amid war with Russia.

"It's clear that if the Ukrainians have our support, they can fight successfully," Borrell said, underscoring the importance of continued and enhanced EU assistance to Ukraine.











