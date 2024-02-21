News European Union EU agrees to new sanctions on Russia for anniversary of Ukraine war

The European Union agreed on Wednesday to a new round of sanctions on Russia ahead of the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.



Welcoming the decision, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the latest salvo of sanctions keeps "the pressure high on the Kremlin."



EU representatives in Brussels signed off on the package, which targets persons and organizations linked to the Russian government and the Russian invasion.



The punitive measures also target the Russian weapons industry's access to components to manufacture drones, EU diplomats told dpa.












