EU defense ministers to discuss Ukraine, Red Sea in informal meeting

European Union's defense ministers will discuss the war in Ukraine, and the situation in the Red Sea in an informal meeting, the EU Council said in a statement.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will chair the meeting in Brussels on Jan. 30-31, the statement read.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov will exchange views with his European counterparts, and discuss the EU's support for Ukraine.

The ministers will also evaluate the bloc's defense readiness, and "will share their perspectives on the operational and security challenges faced in the Sahel Region as well as the ongoing developments in the Red Sea."

Tensions in the Middle East are high with several overlapping crises. Besides Israel's war on Gaza and its exchange of fire with Hezbollah in Lebanon, Houthis are targeting Israel-linked commercial ships in the Red Sea in support of the Palestinians, and the U.S. and allies are conducting retaliatory strikes. Attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria have also increased.