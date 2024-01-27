2 countries object to EU plan to sanction illegal Jewish settlers

The European Union's decision to impose sanctions on illegal Jewish settlers who resort to violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank was blocked by Hungary and the Czech Republic.

According to Brussels-based EUobserver, citing diplomatic sources, the plan to impose a visa ban on 12 settlers found to have committed acts of violence against Palestinians has caused disagreements among EU countries.

The decision to impose sanctions, which was discussed in the EU Council, was opposed by the Czech Republic and Hungary, which argued that it would mean the EU would equate Jewish settlers with Hamas.

In response, the EU decision to impose sanctions was postponed pending further negotiations.

Other countries expressing reservations about the timing of the sanctions were Germany, Bulgaria, Croatia, Italy and Romania, while Belgium, France, the Netherlands and Ireland want action as soon as possible.

Some diplomatic sources commented that the postponement of the decision was "unusual." They pointed out that normally the process of making decisions at this stage proceeds quickly unless serious problems are encountered.

According to sources, the EU's decision to impose sanctions on violent settlers, as well as individuals associated with Hamas, was intended to give the appearance of a "balanced and neutral" stance on the Middle East.

The EU announced Jan. 16 that it would impose sanctions on Yahya Sinwar, Hamas's Gaza chief.





