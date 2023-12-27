Jacques Delors, visionary architect of the modern EU, passes away at 98

Former European Commission President Jacques Delors, hailed as the architect of the modern EU, has passed away at the age of 98, confirmed by his daughter.

During his tenure from 1985 to 1995, Delors played a pivotal role in establishing the single market, enabling the unfettered movement of people, goods, and services across the bloc. Additionally, he laid the groundwork for the creation of the euro, marking a significant stride toward European economic integration.

Despite his significant contributions, Delors faced criticism from skeptics of European integration, particularly in the UK, where he was viewed as a symbol of interference from Brussels. This sentiment was epitomized by a notorious headline from the British tabloid The Sun: "Up Yours, Delors."

Martine Aubry, Delors' daughter, announced that he peacefully passed away in his sleep on Wednesday morning at his residence in Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to Delors, acknowledging him as a "statesman with a French destiny" and lauding his tireless efforts in shaping Europe. Macron remarked, "His dedication, ideals, and integrity will continue to inspire us. I honor his legacy and extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and friends."

Delors, a prominent figure in the French Socialist party, served an unparalleled three terms as President of the European Commission, championing the cause of post-war integration.

Under his leadership, besides the single market and the euro, significant milestones included the establishment of the Schengen agreement facilitating travel and the renowned Erasmus program, promoting student exchanges within the EU.