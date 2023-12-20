Russian businessman Abramovich loses legal action against EU sanctions

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich on Wednesday a lost a legal challenge against sanctions imposed on him by the EU over Russia's war on Ukraine.

The 27-member bloc sanctioned Russian officials and businessmen, freezing billions of dollars of Russian assets, after Moscow's war on Ukraine in February 2022. Abramovich, a former owner of British football club Chelsea, had challenged these restrictions.

"The General Court dismisses the action brought by Mr Abramovich, thereby upholding the restrictive measures taken against him," the Court of Justice of the European Union said in a statement.

It noted that the EU "did not in fact err in its assessment" by deciding to include then maintain Abramovich's name on the lists at issue.

"The Court observes, furthermore, that the inclusion and maintenance of Mr Abramovich's name on the lists at issue do not constitute an unjustified and disproportionate infringement of his fundamental rights, which include, in particular, the right to respect for private and family life, the freedom to conduct a business and free movement," added the statement.

In March 2022, the EU said Abramovich had "long and close ties to (Russian President) Vladimir Putin," helping him "maintain his considerable wealth."













