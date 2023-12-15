U.S. WELCOMES EUS DECISION TO OPEN UKRAINE, MOLDOVA MEMBERSHIP TALKS

The EU and Ukrainian flags ahead of a special meeting of the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 09 February 2023. (EPA File Photo)

The U.S. welcomed the EU's "historic" decision to launch membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova, a senior official said on Thursday.

"We welcome the EU's historic decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, a crucial step toward fulfilling their Euro-Atlantic aspirations," White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on X.

"We also welcome important progress for Georgia and continue to support the EU aspirations of the Western Balkans," he wrote.

His remarks came after the European Council paved the way for the expansion of the 27-member bloc, announcing the commencement of accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova.

Ukraine and Moldova were granted candidate status in June 2022.