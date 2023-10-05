HUNGARIAN PM ORBAN LASHES OUT AT BRUSSELS FOR CREATING AN ORWELLIAN WORLD | EUROPEAN UNIONS ACTIONS LIKENED TO GEORGE ORWELLS 1984

Hungarian PM Orban lashes out at Brussels for creating an Orwellian world | European Union's actions likened to George Orwell's 1984

In a series of social media posts, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has likened the European Union's actions to those of George Orwell's dystopian novel, 1984.

"We did not fight the Communists to find (ourselves) in 1984!" Orbán wrote on the X platform.

Orbán made the comments while attending the European Political Community meetings in Granada, Spain, hosted by the current EU Council President.

He accused Brussels of creating an Orwellian world, citing examples such as the European Peace Fund being used for weapon procurement and the Media Freedom Act aimed at controlling the media.

Regarding the EU's Media Freedom Law, Orbán compared it to historical entities that exerted control over the press, stating, "Another anti-freedom proposal from Brussels: establishing full control over the media. We Central Europeans have seen such things in the past. They called it Cominform and Reichspressekammer. Never again!"



Reichspressekammer was the press agency in Nazi Germany, while Cominform was a Soviet-led initiative that united communist party leaders from Eastern European countries.

Orbán's criticisms of the EU are not new. He has long been a vocal critic of the bloc's policies, particularly on issues such as immigration and migration.





