EUS BORRELL CONDEMNS ATTACK ON KOSOVO POLICE OFFICERS

News European Union EU's Borrell condemns attack on Kosovo police officers

EU's Borrell condemns attack on Kosovo police officers

The EU's foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrell, has strongly condemned the attack on police in Kosovo on Sunday, which resulted in one officer's death and injuries to two others.

The EU's foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrell, has spoken out against an attack on police in Kosovo on Sunday which left one officer dead and two injured.



"I condemn in the strongest possible terms the hideous attack by an armed gang against Kosovo Police officers," Borrell said in a statement.



"All facts about the attack need to be established. The responsible perpetrators must face justice," he said.



"More innocent lives are at risk in ongoing hostilities in the surroundings of Banjska Monastery. These attacks must stop immediately."



The EU's rule of law mission EULEX is in contact with authorities and NATO's KFOR troops in Kosovo, Borrell said, renewing calls from the EU and member states for de-escalation in the north of Kosovo, largely populated by ethnic Serbs.









