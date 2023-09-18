News European Union EU to provide Türkiye with €400 mln for aftermath of Maraş-centered earthquakes

The European Union is to provide an additional €400 million ($426.8 million) in disaster relief to Türkiye to deal with the aftermath of two major earthquakes that struck the country earlier this year.



On February 6, two large earthquakes and many aftershocks shook south-eastern Türkiye and northern Syria, killing more than 50,000 people.



The new funding from the EU budget comes on top of previous aid pledges.



An EU-led international donors' conference in March raised a total of €6.05 billion in grants and loans for Türkiye, much of which came from the European Commission, EU member states and the European Investment Bank.



The funds are to be used for reconstruction in line with international standards for earthquake zones, the commission said at the time.









