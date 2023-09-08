EU countries okay deal allowing Frontex to be deployed in Albania

EU member states agreed on Friday to sign an agreement that allows the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) to be deployed in Albania.

The Council of the European Union announced in a statement that EU countries "adopted a decision to sign an agreement with Albania on operational activities carried out by" Frontex.

Frontex "will be able to assist Albania with managing migratory flows, countering illegal immigration, and tackling cross-border crime," the statement said.

The agreement will allow joint operations with Albanian law enforcement organizations and the deployment of Frontex border management teams in the country.

The bloc signed a similar agreement with Montenegro earlier this year that entered into force on July 1.

The decision comes amid rising concerns about the migratory pressure.

On Tuesday, the EU's Agency for Asylum announced that the number of asylum applications rose by 28% to 519,000 files in the first six months of the year compared to the first half of 2022, causing a significant backlog.













