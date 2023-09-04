EU commissioner to arrive in Türkiye on Tuesday

 Contact Us
Published September 04,2023
EU Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi will arrive in Türkiye on Tuesday for a three-day visit, during which he will meet with senior government officials to discuss all dimensions of Türkiye-EU relations, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced on Monday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Varhelyi will meet on Wednesday to discuss Türkiye-EU relations, as well as regional and global issues, the statement read.

"Commissioner Varhelyi will also have other high-level meetings during his visit to Türkiye," it added.