EU foreign ministers reopen Türkiye-EU dialogue, emphasizing mutual interests

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, stated, "We believe that there are mutual interests in developing a stronger relationship between Türkiye and the EU."

At a meeting in Brussels, the foreign ministers of European Union countries discussed various issues, including Türkiye, for the first time since March 2021.

After the meeting, the EU High Representative, Josep Borrell, stated that the exchanges of views during the meeting would be reflected in a report prepared for the leaders of EU countries.

He emphasized that the EU believes there are mutual interests in developing a stronger relationship between Türkiye and the EU. Borrell also mentioned that reducing tension in the Eastern Mediterranean permanently would benefit the stability and security of the region. Resolving the Cyprus issue in accordance with relevant UN resolutions is considered crucial in working with Türkiye.

Borrell, emphasizing the importance of preserving fundamental freedoms and values, stated, "Working with Türkiye requires building on common interests and addressing existing differences." He also pointed out that expectations are mutual between the EU and Türkiye.

Regarding the updating of the Customs Union and visa liberalization issues, Borrell mentioned that it is not only about what the EU expects from Türkiye but also about what Türkiye expects from the EU.

He stated that there are many topics on the table, and Türkiye has expressed its desire to update the Customs Union agreement.

Visa liberalization is another important issue that Türkiye wants to bring up in the near future.

Borrell expressed hope for a permanent reduction of tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean and mentioned ongoing efforts to restart the Cyprus negotiations based on previously accepted agreements by the UN.

Borrell also stressed that Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration need to be involved in the matter, and the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean will be a crucial factor in maintaining constructive relations with Türkiye.