GERMANYS BAERBOCK: UKRAINE MUST END YEARS OF CORRUPTION TO JOIN EU

Ukraine must end "30 years of nepotism and corruption" in order to join the European Union, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on the sidelines of a Ukraine reconstruction conference in London.



The country has already made progress in its reform efforts, especially in the areas of free media and the rule of law, but further progress was needed, Baerbock said.



However, reform steps were being taken at an "incredible speed" and Germany strongly supports this, she added.



According to Baerbock, there is no doubt that Ukraine will join the EU. Therefore, investments by private companies in the reconstruction of the country are all the more worthwhile, because in the end they strengthen the European domestic market, she said.



Ukraine could be a decisive factor in strengthening the European market, "especially with regard to clean energy," she said.













