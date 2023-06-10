News European Union Eyeing the war, EU sets tougher penalties for sanctions violations

(REUTERS File Photo)

The European Union is setting minimum penalties for the violation of EU sanctions, ministers decided on Friday.



In future, those found guilty of supplying military equipment to Russia will face a maximum penalty of at least five years in prison, for example. The step means it would no longer be possible to hand down sentences of up to two years for such offences.



The plans, agreed at a meeting of interior ministers in Luxembourg on Friday, were drawn up to reduce the evasion of punitive measures imposed on Russia in particular, as the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine rages on.



At present, EU members are not obliged to prosecute such violations.



The enforcement of EU sanctions is a member state's responsibility. But the types and levels of penalties in member states can vary because – so far – national systems that deal with the violation of EU sanctions differ significantly, the EU noted.



Friday's decision will not require changes to German law, for example, as the laws there already allow for heavy penalties for sanctions violations.



German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said it is highly important to keep standing alongside Ukraine against Russia's criminal war of aggression.



He also promoted a Franco-German initiative to enable the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) to take action against sanctions violations during the meeting.



"I think this is a good step because it is about European law," said Buschmann. He added that the EPPO had already shown how effectively it could act on other issues.



The plans for the minimum rules must now be agreed with the European Parliament before they can be finally adopted.



















