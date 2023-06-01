EU lawmakers question Hungary’s ability to assume EU presidency in 2024

EU lawmakers questioned on Thursday Hungary's ability to assume the rotating EU presidency in 2024 because of the country's "lack of compliance with EU rules and values."

With 442 in favor, 144 against, and 33 abstentions, EU lawmakers adopted a new resolution on the situation of the rule of law and fundamental rights in Hungary, the European Parliament announced.

The document questions if Hungary, which has been in a long-standing debate with the EU on the rule of law, would be able to fulfill the task of EU chairmanship "credibly in 2024, given its lack of compliance with EU law and values, and the principle of sincere cooperation."

According to the European Parliament, the state of the rule of law and fundamental rights have "further deteriorated" in Hungary because of the "deliberate and systematic efforts of the government."

Earlier this week, Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga called the European Parliament's initiative "nonsense."

In a Twitter post, she reaffirmed on Thursday that the preparations for Hungary's EU presidency are "well underway."

Hungary is set to take over the presidency of the Council of the European Union in July 2024.

The EU presidency is rotated by members every six months.

It gives important visibility to the governments as it allows them to set the agenda of EU ministerial meetings, chair the talks in Brussels, and host informal events in their country.

















