Von der Leyen assures Italy of EU solidarity after floods

Italian Premier Girogia Meloni, left, and The European Union's Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meets the media after visiting the Emilia Romagna region area that was hit by severe flooding, in Bologna, Italy, Thursday, May 25, 2023. (AP)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has assured Italy of the European Union's solidarity and support during her visit to the areas affected by the devastating floods.



"I am here to send a clear message: Europe is with you," she told journalists at Bologna airport on Thursday. Following the severe storms, she said, the task now is to help the affected region of Emilia-Romagna to clean up.



In view of the very high damage suffered by the Adriatic region, there was also talk of financial support. In this context, von der Leyen mentioned the EU Solidarity Fund, but also the Cohesion Fund.



The assistance already provided by some EU states through the delivery of pumping stations was a positive example of European solidarity, she said.



Together with Italy, they would now also take care of preventive measures in order to avoid massive damage in the future, for example by strengthening the infrastructure.



It was important for von der Leyen to see the extent of the floods with her own eyes, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said at the joint press conference. "We need European support for Emilia-Romagna."



Together with Meloni and the president of the Emilia-Romagna region, Stefano Bonaccini, von der Leyen flew over the flooded areas earlier in an Italian air force helicopter. "It is heartbreaking to see the flooded areas and the scale of this disaster," she said.



She also thanked the many volunteers, the "angels in the mud," who are now involved in the clean-up.




















