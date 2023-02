President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attends wreath-laying ceremony at the War of Independence Victory Column during Independence Day celebrations in Tallinn, Estonia February 24, 2023. (REUTERS)

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Friday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has "failed to achieve a single" goal after his invasion of Ukraine.

"One year on from the start of his brutal war, Putin has failed to achieve a single one of his strategic goals... Instead of wiping Ukraine from the map, he is confronted with a nation more vigorous than ever," von der Leyen told reporters in Tallinn.