TOP EU DIPLOMAT CONDEMNS NORTH KOREAS RECENT MISSILE LAUNCHES

The EU's foreign policy chief on Thursday condemned recent missile launches by North Korea, calling on Pyongyang to stop its nuclear arms program as it poses a global threat.

Josep Borrell issued a statement on behalf of the EU countries "strongly" condemning North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Feb. 18 and short-range ballistic missiles on Monday.

Pyongyang's "intention to continue developing the means to deliver nuclear weapons anywhere in the world threatens all countries," he asserted, adding that these "actions further undermine the international non-proliferation architecture and raise military tensions in the region."

Borrell also noted that North Korea's "unlawful weapons program exacerbates the humanitarian situation of its population."

He called on the country to "immediately cease its missile launches" and stop is nuclear arms development program, in compliance with the resolution of the UN Security Council.

North Korea "cannot and will never have the status of a nuclear weapon state," stressed the top EU official, urging other nations to join the bloc in pressuring Pyongyang.

The ballistic missile launched on Saturday stayed in the air for 66 minutes and traveled 900 kilometers (about 560 miles) with a maximum altitude of 5,700 km, before landing in the sea off Japan's west coast.

On Monday, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles.