EU imposes new sanctions on Myanmar’s junta

Soldiers stand next to military vehicles as people gather to protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. (REUTERS File Photo)

The European Union adopted its sixth sanctions package Monday against the military junta in Myanmar for human rights violations.

EU foreign ministers approved "restrictive measures against nine persons and seven entities in view of the continuing escalation of violence, grave human rights violations and threats to the peace, security and stability in Myanmar," the Council of the European Union, an EU institution representing member states, said in a statement.

The top diplomats also reiterated that the bloc condemns "in the strongest possible terms the grave human rights violations," including sexual violence, the persecution of civil society, and "attacks on the civilian population, targeting also children and persons belonging to ethnic and religious minorities across the country."

Those blacklisted include the country's energy minister, prominent businessmen and high-ranking military officers who are facing measures such as travel bans and asset freezes, the statement said.

"Also listed are politicians and administrators from the Yangon Region involved in the process of death sentences and the execution of four democracy activists in July 2022, and in Kachin State, where they oversaw air strikes, massacres, raids, arson and the use of human shields committed by the military," it added.

The new package raises the total number of sanctioned individuals and entities to 93 and 18 respectively.

In addition to these measures, the bloc maintains an embargo on arms and military equipment as well as restrictions on exporting dual-use goods.

On Feb. 1, 2021, Myanmar's military junta seized power after allegations of fraud in the Nov. 8, 2020 general elections and political tensions in the country.

The army arrested leaders and officials of the ruling National League for Democracy party, including de facto leader and State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, and later sentenced her to 33 years in prison.

UNICEF says the number of displaced people has risen to more than 1.5 million in the last two years.

According to a recent UN report, at least 2,890 people lost their lives at the hands of the military and those working with them.