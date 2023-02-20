EU foreign ministers meet before one-year anniversary of Ukraine war

EU foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels on Monday ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine with the latest salvo of sanctions taking shape.



The European Commission proposed a 10th round of punitive measures on Russia, focused on export controls and a crackdown on sanctions evasion, to be adopted ahead of February 24, but no final decision is expected on Monday.



Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is taking part as the European Union's foreign ministers assess further efforts to support Ukraine like supplies of ammunition and arms.



Estonia wants to expand a scheme compensating countries for delivering arms to Kiev to include the joint purchase of ammunition for Ukraine as well as replenishing the bloc's stockpiles.



EU foreign ministers also plan to host the Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu amid concerns for the region after the recent fall of the Moldovan government and allegations of Russian interference.



Further sanctions on Iranian individuals and organizations are expected to be agreed on Monday as the regime in Tehran continues to crack down on anti-government protestors.



How to provide aid to Afghanistan after the Taliban banned women from working for non-governmental organizations (NGOs) is also on the agenda, as well as the EU's priorities for the United Nation's COP 28 climate conference as preparations get under way.

