European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson looks over at the start of an extraordinary European Union energy ministers meeting at the European Council headquarters in Brussels on December 13, 2022. (AFP File Photo)

A deal on a European Union gas price cap is within reach, the bloc's energy policy chief said on Monday as she arrived to a meeting of EU countries' energy ministers in Brussels, where they will attempt to approve the policy.

"I strongly believe that the deal is within reach. Of course, it requires a very strong spirit of compromise from everyone," Kadri Simson said.