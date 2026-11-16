Germany faces mass login attacks on digital citizen accounts

Unknown attackers on Monday carried out automated mass login attempts against Germany's BundID digital citizen accounts, said the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI).

The attackers sought to gain unauthorized access by testing previously leaked username and password combinations, a method known as credential stuffing.

A BSI spokesperson confirmed that the agency is aware of an IT security incident involving the accounts, explaining that "automated, mass login attempts against BundID accounts took place."

As an enhanced security measure, users logging in with a username and password now receive a one-time security code by email that must be entered before access is granted, the BundID website said.

Officials first disabled password logins on Monday morning, then restored them under the new two-factor authenication requirement by afternoon.