Italy’s ruling coalition faces tensions over Ukraine arms package

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sought to ease tensions within the ruling coalition after Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti failed to sign an interministerial decree on a new military aid package for Ukraine.

"There is no 'Giorgetti issue'; it is a temporary physical impediment. I assume that when he returns to Rome, he will sign the package," Meloni said, according to a report by Italian news agency ANSA on Tuesday.

The issue emerged after irritation within the League over Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani's statement that he and Giorgetti had already countersigned the decree.

Giorgetti, who had been away from Rome for several days following back surgery and subsequent Ecofin meetings in Brussels, reportedly told Meloni by phone that he had not been able to read and sign the classified document.

He is expected to return to the capital between Wednesday and Thursday and sign it then.

Meloni downplayed the League's objections as "different sensitivities," saying the majority has "always found a synthesis." She stressed that "Italy's position will not change."

The tensions come as Italy participated in talks in Abu Dhabi in the European E4 format. The Five Star Movement claimed that "the new arms package for Kyiv was the entrance ticket."

League Sen. Claudio Borghi renewed his warnings over any possible new decree for 2027. "If you want to make a decree for 2027, which I do not recommend, at that point there is a political opposition that has been told and given as a mandate to the Congress of the League," he said.

Last year, a dispute between the League and its allies was settled with wording that gave "priority" to "logistical, health, civil and protection aid from air, missile attacks, with drones and cyber."

Giovanni Donzelli of the Brothers of Italy party said he hoped "there is no need" for another decree and "that we arrive at peace, but - he underlines - we have never shied away from doing our part."

"For us it is a pride to have always had a clear position," Meloni said, adding: "I don't know how it would go with others in government."

Tajani also said: "Italy's support is guaranteed."



