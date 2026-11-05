Passenger plane diverted to French air base following bomb threat on board

A passenger plane traveling between Ireland and Italy was diverted to a French air base in Normandy following a bomb threat on board, broadcaster BFMTV reported Thursday.

The A320 passenger plane traveling from Dublin to Rome was reportedly diverted to Evreux Air Base in Normandy, the French prime minister's office told the outlet.

The situation was being monitored in real time by the prime minister's office.

The Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Rome was seen turning back while flying over southern Paris, according to the flight-tracking website Flightradar24.

It was then reported to have circled several times before heading north and turning south again toward the air base in Normandy.





