EU seeks to strengthen education systems as student protests continue

The European Commission on Thursday unveiled a new education package aimed at addressing teacher shortages and strengthening the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in education, as student protests over education conditions continue across Europe.

Among the key initiatives, the commission proposed a recommendation on reversing the decline in basic skills, calling for targeted reforms and investment, greater autonomy for schools and teachers, and stronger evidence-based teaching practices, according to a statement.

The commission also plans to establish "European School Alliances," bringing together schools and education authorities across member states to improve pupils' performance.

On digital education, the commission said it would develop age-appropriate AI literacy learning outcomes and assessment guidance, alongside a pilot AI Literacy Certificate for students from the 2027/28 school year.

It also plans to propose a "European Healthy Screens Pledge" to provide schools, parents and pupils with guidance on online safety, screen time and balancing digital and offline activities.

To address teacher shortages, the proposed "EU Teachers Agenda" calls on member states to improve working conditions, career prospects, initial teacher education and professional development, while strengthening teachers' role in the use of AI.

The announcement comes as student-led demonstrations and wider protests continue in France and other European countries, including Belgium, Italy, Germany and Portugal, with young people and teachers raising concerns over underfunded schools and universities, teacher shortages and education costs.

On Thursday, students once again took to the streets across France, while the Education Ministry said that 81 high schools had been blocked.





