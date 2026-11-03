Several schools blocked across France as thousands expected to join protests

Several high schools and universities were blocked early Tuesday across France as thousands are expected to take to the streets following a call by student organizations, according to broadcaster BFMTV.

Blockades continued at several high schools and universities in Paris, as well as in Marseille and Toulouse, where 12 of the city's 13 high schools were disrupted on Monday.

Several student organizations in Lille also called for the mobilization to continue, including through a demonstration scheduled for the afternoon.

The "Black Tuesday" called by high school student organizations is also expected to unfold in Lyon, where authorities approved a student demonstration.

The Paris police prefecture estimated between 15,000 and 30,000 demonstrators to take to the streets following a call by student organizations.

On Monday, the police prefecture banned the planned march from the Pantheon to the area around the Medef headquarters, citing a route that was "incompatible with the security constraints currently in force."

An alternative route between Porte de Charenton and Porte de Montreuil was later proposed, but the order was challenged before an administrative court.





