Bomb threat prompts search of Ryanair flight from Manchester after landing in Spain

Spanish authorities began searching a Ryanair plane after a bomb threat involving a flight from Manchester that landed Tuesday in the southeastern city of Murcia, authorities said.

"Security procedures have been activated following a bomb threat involving a plane from Manchester that has landed in Murcia," Francisco Lucas, the Spanish government's representative in Murcia, posted on US social media platform X.

"The 114 passengers and seven crew members have disembarked and are undergoing security checks," he added. "The aircraft is now being inspected."

The plane landed on schedule at Murcia's international airport in Corvera, according to airport operator Aena.

Other flights continued to operate at the airport normally, Aena told regional newspaper La Opinion de Murcia.

Poland and Bulgaria also reported bomb threats involving flights on Tuesday.

Warsaw Modlin Airport temporarily closed after a bomb threat involving a flight from London, according to the airport.

In the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, counterterrorism officers were deployed to inspect a plane arriving from Israel after authorities received a threat by email, according to local news agency BTA.