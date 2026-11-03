Türkiye, Cameroon explore new economic opportunities at Istanbul roundtable: Trade minister

Türkiye and Cameroon convened a bilateral business roundtable in Istanbul on Tuesday to explore new cooperation opportunities across multiple economic sectors, Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat announced.

The Türkiye-Cameroon Roundtable Meeting was held at the headquarters of the Turkish Exporters Assembly with the participation of Cameroonian Economy, Planning and Regional Development Minister Alamine Ousmane Mey and business representatives from both nations, Bolat said on social media platform NSosyal.

"We view Cameroon as a market that offers significant opportunities for the Turkish business community, thanks to its strategic geographic location, membership in regional economic communities, and rich natural and mineral resources," Bolat said.

"During our meeting, we listened to our business leaders' plans and discussed new cooperation areas, particularly in infrastructure, agriculture, energy, mining, food industry, and tourism," he added.

Bolat emphasized that both countries will maintain close cooperation to deepen bilateral trade and economic ties on the basis of mutual benefit.



















