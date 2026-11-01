EU urges Poland to respect constitution, legal standards amid tribunal dispute

The EU called on Polish authorities Sunday to ensure that the country's Constitutional Tribunal functions in accordance with the constitution and European legal standards amid an escalating political crisis.

"The Commission is following closely the recent developments," a European Commission spokeswoman told Anadolu.

"It is for the Polish authorities to ensure that the Constitutional Tribunal can function in accordance with the Polish constitution and in respect of the relevant case law of the Court of Justice of the European Union," she said.

The spokeswoman noted that appointing eight new members of the Constitutional Tribunal falls within the constitutional powers of the Sejm, the lower house of Poland's parliament.

She cited an Oct. 13, 2026, opinion by the Venice Commission confirming the Sejm's authority to make the appointments.

"Also, on May 5, 2026, the European Court of Human Rights issued interim measures obliging the competent Polish authorities to refrain from hindering the taking up and exercise of judicial duties by judges appointed by the Sejm in March 2026," she added.

POLITICAL CRISIS ESCALATES OVER TRIBUNAL CONTROL



The European Commission's remarks followed a sharp escalation Friday, when the Constitutional Tribunal announced the immediate suspension of its president, Bogdan Swieczkowski, and vice president, Bartlomiej Sochanski.

Control of the tribunal was transferred temporarily to Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, an appointee of the current parliamentary majority.

Police were deployed around the building after Korwin-Piotrowska warned of threats to judges and staff and possible public disorder.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki cut short an official trip to Senegal on Friday night and returned to Warsaw, heading directly to the tribunal's headquarters.

Media footage showed tense confrontations inside the building between presidential aides and newly appointed judges.

After leaving the tribunal, Nawrocki declared the situation a violation of Poland's constitutional order and called for urgent consultations among parliamentary leaders.

TUSK ACCUSES OPPOSITION OF UNDERMINING RULE OF LAW



Prime Minister Donald Tusk defended the government's actions, saying restoring the rule of law remained his responsibility.

In a televised address Saturday evening, Tusk accused Nawrocki and the conservative opposition of undermining the rule of law.

He also said police had protected the Constitutional Tribunal from attackers.

The dispute has intensified tensions between the president and the government over the legitimacy and control of one of Poland's highest judicial institutions.