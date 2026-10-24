Ukraine says Starshield speed restrictions lifted after high-level contacts

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara said Saturday that restrictions on Starshield connection speeds have been lifted following high-level contacts.

Khmara told journalists that Defense Ministry monitoring systems have recorded the restoration of connection speeds after Kyiv reported restrictions on the military-grade version of SpaceX's Starlink service earlier this month, state news agency Ukrinform reported.

"We are recording speeds exceeding 400 km/h, and the connection is stable," Khmara said, describing the restoration as crucial for Ukraine's military operations and front-line communications.

He said the development was "yet another example of how direct dialogue and the firm stance taken by the President of Ukraine (Volodymyr Zelenskyy) at the highest level yield results."

"And this outcome is, above all, crucial for our front line, for our military personnel, for the operation of drones, and for logistics and communications," he added.

Khmara said his ministry continued to monitor the systems' performance and track their metrics.

Ukrainian authorities had reported restrictions on Starshield speeds for more than a week, raising concerns about the system's role in the country's defense operations amid Russian airstrikes.

US President Donald Trump said he did not know who was responsible for the slowdown, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied US government involvement.

"Starlink is a private company. They have a contract. They have contractual terms upon how that technology can be used. The important point is we cannot direct a private company as to the decisions they make or not make," Rubio said during a visit to India earlier this week.





