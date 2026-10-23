Ukraine partners with Finnish firms to build own satellite system

Ukraine's Defence Ministry has agreed to partner with Finnish firms ICEYE and Nokia to develop an independent satellite communications system after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky complained of interferences with the country's use of Starlink.



The companies signed a letter of intent with the Defence Ministry during Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo's visit to Kiev on Thursday. No details or timeline were given.



"We agreed to make greater use of Finland's satellite capabilities - this is important for our defense and Ukraine's resilience," Zelensky wrote on X.



ICEYE chief executive Rafal Modrzewski said in a statement that Ukraine needed a secure satellite communications system that it controlled itself. The company says its satellites provide reconnaissance data regardless of weather or time of day.



Shortly after Russia's invasion in 2022, Ukrainians crowdfunded the use of an ICEYE satellite for the army.



In recent days, Kiev has reported limitations in its use of Starlink's satellite internet, which it relies on to defend against Russian airstrikes. Elon Musk, the company's chief executive, and the US government have given conflicting accounts of who was responsible for the throttling of the service.



On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said Musk had lifted the restrictions on Ukraine's use of Starlink. So far, no confirmation has come from Kiev that the system is working again at full speed.



