Greece bans social media for children under 15

The Greek parliament on Friday passed a bill banning social media for children under 15, according to Tovima newspaper.

The legislation will take effect on Jan. 1, 2027 and will prohibit children under 15 from accessing major social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, with other platforms potentially to be added.

The measure does not ban children from using the internet more broadly, so they can still access educational resources and digital communication services.

Platforms will reportedly be responsible for verifying users' ages through a system that uses a digital token to confirm age eligibility without revealing users' identities.

The legislation was approved with the sole support of the ruling center-right New Democracy party, while the main opposition PASOK abstained and the remaining opposition parties voted against it.



