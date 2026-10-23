Several killed, injured in Jordan as unknown gunmen open fire on church

Several people were killed or wounded on Friday when unknown gunmen opened fire on a church in Jordan's Karak Governorate, the country's Public Security Directorate announced, according to state media.

"Authorities are pursuing the suspects," Jordan's state-run Petra News Agency reported through US social media company X.

The outlet also cited Communications Minister Mohammad Al Momani as saying that verified information would be shared with the public as details became available.

Separately, Jordan's Al-Mamlaka TV said at least seven people were killed and around 10 others injured, some critically, during the shooting incident that targeted Karak's Hamoud Church.

No further details were immediately available.





