1 killed, 4 injured after gunman opens fire in northern France

One person was killed and four others were injured in northern France after a man opened fire on Friday morning, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced.

"Very serious incidents have just occurred in Trappes, in the Yvelines department. One person has been killed and four others injured. The individual has been arrested and placed in police custody," Lecornu wrote on US social media platform X.

He reaffirmed that all security forces were fully mobilized while the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office monitored the situation.

The suspect reportedly fired multiple rounds in public from a vehicle in Trappes and then La Verriere, according to broadcaster BFMTV.

The death toll could reportedly still change as the situation develops.





