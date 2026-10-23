Kremlin says ‘1st tanker’ carrying Russian diesel fuel as part of deal with US has departed

The Kremlin said Friday that the "first tanker" carrying Russian diesel fuel as part of a deal between Moscow and Washington earlier this month has departed to its "intended recipients."

"As I understand it, there have already been reports from the Ministry of Energy that the first tanker is, in fact, on its way to its intended recipients-its buyers. And from here on, these shipments will continue on a regular basis," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a press briefing.

Peskov's remarks come two days after Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Russia and the US are finalizing contracts for diesel fuel supplies, with the first tanker scheduled to depart for the US on Thursday.

According to Novak, the tanker would carry 40,000 tons of Russian diesel for the US, adding that further shipments will follow and that Moscow would meet US demand within its available supply capacity.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump unveiled a diesel supply agreement following a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, under which Moscow agreed to "immediately supply" more than 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to the US and global markets.

According to Trump, Russia would supply another 500,000 tons of diesel fuel in November, followed by 1 million tons "immediately thereafter."

He said an additional 3 million tons would be delivered "within a short period," depending on the condition of Russian diesel refineries.

Putin said Russian diesel supplies to US and global markets would benefit the world economy, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the deal, warning that easing restrictions on Russian diesel exports could help finance its war effort.





