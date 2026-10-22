Germany’s Merz warns against violence amid protests in EU and Balkans

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Thursday that "violence must never be an option" in the EU or the Western Balkans, as he joined regional leaders at a summit in Montenegro.

In his opening remarks, Merz reiterated Germany's strong support for the EU membership bids of the Western Balkan countries but underlined that governments in the region must demonstrate political will and implement the required reforms.

"We all see the protests around the region, across the region and in our countries, and these protests, dear colleagues, give us a clear message," Merz said at the gathering of leaders and top officials. "We have to continue with the enlargement process and we have to make sure that our citizens benefit from it."

The chancellor stressed that violence has no place in democracies and warned against polarization in societies.

"When we are faced with protests in the EU or here in the region, violence must never be an option by either side," he said. "Divisive rhetoric or growing polarization will not lead to a safer, freer, and more prosperous Europe, and history will not look kindly at those who divide in these complex times."

Montenegro is hosting the Berlin Process Leaders' Summit on Thursday in Budva. The initiative, launched by Germany in 2014, brings together the six Western Balkan countries—Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia—along with EU partners to strengthen regional cooperation, economic ties, and the path toward European Union membership.





