French president to embark on Middle East tour from Oct. 19 to 21

French President Emmanuel Macron will embark on a three-day tour of the Middle East from Oct. 19 to 21, the Elysee Palace announced Wednesday.

The presidency announced the trip in a statement but did not specify the countries Macron will visit or provide details of his itinerary.

The visit comes as France continues diplomatic engagement on regional issues, including the situations in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Syria.

Addressing the UN General Assembly in September, Macron called for increased humanitarian deliveries to Gaza and stressed the need to uphold the rights of Palestinians while maintaining France's commitment to Israel's security.

He also urged respect for Lebanon's sovereignty and reaffirmed France's support for a sovereign and united Syria.

In July, Macron visited Damascus for talks with Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, reaffirming France's support for Syria's unity, political transition and reconstruction.