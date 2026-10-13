3 people die in apartment fire in Germany

German police are investigating possible arson after a fire killed three people and injured five others early Tuesday in a multi-family apartment building in Bochum, a city in the industrial Ruhr region.

The Bild tabloid reported that investigators are examining whether the blaze was deliberately set. Neighbors told the paper that several strollers in the hallway may have caught fire and that the flames then spread to the wooden staircase, blocking the only escape route.

Authorities have not released any details on the identities, nationalities or ages of the three victims. Residents told Bild the dead were two women and one man who had moved into the second-floor apartment only about two weeks earlier, but officials have not confirmed that account.

A spokesman for the Bochum fire department told public broadcaster WDR that crews were alerted at around 4.15 am (0215 GMT). By the time they arrived, the fire had already spread widely through the building.

He said firefighters could not reach upper floors through the stairwell because it was blocked by flames and smoke. Crews rescued two residents with a turntable ladder, two more with portable ladders, and one person who jumped into a safety cushion.

During later extinguishing work, crews recovered three bodies inside a second-floor apartment. Attempts to revive them at the scene failed.

Police spokesman Jens Artschwager told Bild that officers had already been called to the building the day before the fire because of disputes. "A patrol car was on site. No complaint was filed. We are currently checking whether there is a connection with the fire," he said.





