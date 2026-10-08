ITALYS FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS ITS WEBSITE TARGETED IN CYBERATTACK

Italy's Foreign Ministry said Thursday that its website was targeted in a cyberattack, but security systems mitigated the effects without causing disruptions.

"Since this morning, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website has been the target of a cyberattack, which has so far been effectively mitigated by security systems, without causing any disruptions," a ministry statement said.

The statement said the situation was being continuously monitored in cooperation with the National Strategic Center and in coordination with relevant authorities.

It added that authorities were also analyzing the websites of Italian diplomatic and consular offices abroad to determine whether they had been targeted by similar attacks.