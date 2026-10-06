Versailles Palace closes to public amid major power outage

The Palace of Versailles closed its doors to the public Tuesday due to a power outage affecting France's Yvelines department, while its gardens remained open free of charge.

"Due to a power outage in the Yvelines department, the Palace of Versailles is closing its doors to the public. The Gardens remain open, free of charge," the palace said on US social media company X.

It added: "The Domaine de Trianon, including the Sofia Coppola exhibition, remains open."

Yvelines Prefecture said a major power outage was affecting the city of Versailles and surrounding areas, leaving more than 30,000 customers without electricity.

"Currently, more than 30,000 customers are without electricity. Technical teams are on site and investigating the outage," the prefecture said.

Interventions have since restored electricity to many customers, with 4,600 currently affected in Versailles and 2,200 in Velizy, it said in a later update, adding: "Operations are continuing to restore the situation."